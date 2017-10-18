Thomas Auto Center Partners Up To Give Away Flu Shots

On Wednesday, Thomas Auto Center in St. Clairsville was offering more than just car sales. They partnered with OVMC and EORH to give out flu shots. People of all ages came out to the event to make sure they are up to date with their flu shot, now that flu season is upon us. If you showed up without insurance, they still covered the cost for the shot.

If you weren't able to make it out, it's still important to make sure you get your flu shot. Mary Velez, the Community Outreach Manager for OVMC/EORH, said, "It is just so important for people to get their flu shots especially now. This is the prime time people should be getting their flu shots. It really hasn't hit bad yet, so people want to get it now because it takes about 2 weeks for the flu shot to take effect."

The next event hosted by the hospitals is Pink Power Night on Tuesday November 7th.