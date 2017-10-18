4x Super Bowl Champ Discusses Disability

A 4-time super bowl champion stopped by West Virginia Northern Community College to discuss the disabilities he dealt with while playing for the Steelers.

Former running back Rocky Bleier received a Purple Heart in Vietnam and was injured with wounds to his legs and feet, despite that he still played in Pittsburgh during the 70s. Wednesday night he spoke with the group for National Disability Employment Month about overcoming any type of obstacles thrown your way, and he told 7News the most important thing to have in those cases is hope.

Had a chance to meet 4x Super Bowl Champ w/ the #Steelers Rocky Bleier!! Find out why hes in Whg on @WTRF7News tonight. pic.twitter.com/E8WVT6SSaL — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) October 18, 2017

"We all face obstacles along the way, doesn't necessarily have to be physical or emotional handicap, but we all face it," said Bleier. "So, if we can overcome those barriers and have a belief in ourself then we become better people."

Bleier told the crowd his favorite of the 4 Super Bowl rings he won is from Super Bowl 13, the second time they played and beat the Dallas Cowboys.