New Martinsville Police Warning Residents After Fake Sheriff's Deputy Scam

The New Martinsville Police Department warning residents about a big scam in the area. Officers say a man is calling as a "Lt. James Perry" claming to be with the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office.

The man says you missed Federal Grand Jury and have been fined between $1,500 and $4,000.

The man tells you to load the money on a Rite Aid Green Dot Card or be arrested. The department confirms there have been New Martinsville residents that have paid this scammer.

New Martinsville officers contacted Monongalia County deputies who says this is a scan, they do not have anyone working for them by that name and have had their residents scammed like this too.

If you get a call like this, call your local police department immediately.