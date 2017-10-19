Men Rob Store With Knives and Demand $1

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Two men made an unusually small request as they robbed a store in Massachusetts by demanding a single dollar in their robbery.

Police say two men entered the Brockton Market and Deli around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday while brandishing large hunting-style knives and demanded a single dollar. The men then fled.

The Enterprise reports the two men were described as Hispanic and possibly between the ages of 15 and 18. No arrests have been made.