Tobacco Ban Taking Effect in One West Virginia County Next Year

MARTINSBURG, WV (WDVM) - Park-goers in Berkeley County will no longer be able to use any tobacco products starting next year, after the county's Parks and Recreation Board voted to ban them in park areas.

The ban includes cigarettes, vaping devices and chewing tobacco. Members of the Martinsburg-Berkeley County Parks and Recreation Board voted unanimously in favor of the prohibition, saying it was the right move for public health.

They have received numerous complaints concerning secondhand smoke, and explained that picking up cigarette butts from their 18 city and county parks has become a maintenance issue. How they can enforce this ban, however, is not clear at the moment.

"Hopefully, it will make an awareness for people that do smoke...that they will no longer be able to smoke in our park system, and [they] will follow the rule and abide by it," said Steve Catlett, executive director of the Martinsburg-Berkeley County Parks and Recreation Board. "Hopefully, [it] will make a better environment for all those that enjoy our parks."

The smoking ban will take effect on January 1 of next year.