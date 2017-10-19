Man Who Jumped in Ohio River to Avoid Police Arraigned

Police initiated a route traffic stop on a vehicle along S. York and Zane Streets, where they discovered Dwayne Conaway Jr.

A routine traffic stop was initiated, where police recognized Dwayne Conaway Jr. as the passenger. Conaway then ran and jumped into the Ohio River.

UPDATE (10/23/17):

New details have been released on the man that police say jumped into the Ohio River last week to avoid being noticed during a routine traffic stop.

Dwayne Conaway, 24, has been extradited back to West Virginia. Conaway is wanted for an attempted robbery at the Smith Oil gas station in Warwood that happened on October 15th.

Conaway was arraigned Monday afternoon in Ohio County by Magistrate Patti Murphy. He has been placed on a $55,000 bond.

UPDATE:

Wheeling Police have arrested Dwayne Conaway Jr., who was wanted for an attempted robbery in Warwood.

According to Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, Wheeling Police performed a routine traffic stop on Wheeling Island near South York and Zane Streets. The vehicle was pulled out for a burnt-out tail light.

Police recognized Conaway as the passenger after Conaway jumped out of the vehicle.

According to officials, the driver of the car had a suspended license.

Conaway reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and took off on foot, where he jumped into the back channel of the Ohio River and swam to the Ohio side of the river.

Wheeling and Bridgeport Police arrested him in Bridgeport.

Crews from Wheeling PD are currently searching the river for any evidence Conaway may have discarded.

He will be taken to the Belmont County Jail awaiting extradition to West Virginia. It is likely he will be facing charges for this incident in addition to Sunday's attempted robbery.

ORIGINAL:

After a thorough investigation, Wheeling Police are currently searching for a man they believe is responsible for an attempted robbery in Warwood.

According to Wheeling PD, Dwayne Conaway Jr., 24, is wanted for the attempted robbery at the Smith Oil Gas Station on Sunday, Oct. 15th in Warwood.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest for one count of Robbery.

An employee inside of the business reportedly called 911 around 8:40 p.m. and said a light-skinned black male walked into the business and attempted to rob him. Officers said a physical fight allegedly took place between the suspect and the employee inside of the gas station.

Nothing was taken from the business, and it is unclear in a weapon was used.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call Wheeling PD at (304) 234-3664.