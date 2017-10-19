Vanbuskirk Appears in Court for Breaking & Entering Charges

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.V. (WTRF) -- A man found and arrested by the SWAT team inside a home in Fish Creek made his first appearance in court on Thursday morning.

Brandon Vanbuskirk was wanted for allegedly Breaking and Entering in Bonnie's Bar. He appeared in Magistrate Court Thursday morning, waiving his right to a preliminary hearing.

Vanbuskirk is facing multiple charges including Breaking and Entering, Fleeing in a Vehicle and on Foot, Conspiracy, Attempted Grand Larceny, Receiving Stolen Property, Destruction of Property, and Prohibited Person with Firearm.

His pre-trial is set for Oct. 30th in circuit court.

