Want to See Uranus? Tonight Is the Night!

(WTRF) -- According to experts, October 19th is the perfect night to view Uranus with the naked eye.

The planet reaches opposition on Thursday, which means it will be directly opposite the sun. According to National Geographic Magazine, this brings it closer and brighter to the earth.

Experts at NASA say that Uranus should be visible all night long. If you can't see it with your naked eye, they say that binoculars will do the trick.

Where should you start looking for Uranus?

Experts say that anyone wanting to see Uranus should start in the southeast sky within the constellation Pisces, the fish.

"Look for a tiny blue-green disk to pop out against the background of fainter stars," said National Geographic Magazine.