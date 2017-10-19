School Rewards Students for Being a Friend, Not a Bully

(WTRF) -- Students at Elm Grove Elementary were rewarded Thursday for being a friend and not a bully.

A little more than two weeks ago, each student was given a sheet full of random acts of kindness.

Once they completed all 16 acts on the sheet, with an adult witness, they were given a stuffed dragon and were entered into a drawing to win a big prize.

The school gave away four Razor Scooters as a reward.

Principal Richard Dunleavy said the program was a huge hit.

"The students really got into it, you could see them coming up to the adults with it, and not just the teachers, also the service personnel. The students really got into it, it was a lot of fun," Dunleavy said.

Dunleavy said the program was so popular that they plan to do it again.