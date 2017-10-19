Special Olympic Athletes Enjoy Swim Meet

There's nothing more important than a smile on someone's face, and there were a lot of them on Thursday in Marshall County.
One hundred Special Olympic Athletes, current students and graduates, took part in a swim meet at the Four Seasons Pool in Moundsville.
This event spans three decades, and is a favorite among these athletes.
Everyone who participated received a ribbon.
Seventy-five peer tutors from John Marshall and Cameron High Schools also helped the athletes in the pool.
