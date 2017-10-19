Special Olympic Athletes Enjoy Swim Meet - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Special Olympic Athletes Enjoy Swim Meet

There's nothing more important than a smile on someone's face, and there were a lot of them on Thursday in Marshall County.

One hundred Special Olympic Athletes, current students and graduates, took part in a swim meet at the Four Seasons Pool in Moundsville.

This event spans three decades, and is a favorite among these athletes.

Everyone who participated received a ribbon.

Seventy-five peer tutors from John Marshall and Cameron High Schools also helped the athletes in the pool.

