Special Olympic Athletes Enjoy Swim Meet

There's nothing more important than a smile on someone's face, and there were a lot of them on Thursday in Marshall County.

One hundred Special Olympic Athletes, current students and graduates, took part in a swim meet at the Four Seasons Pool in Moundsville.

This event spans three decades, and is a favorite among these athletes.

Everyone who participated received a ribbon.

Seventy-five peer tutors from John Marshall and Cameron High Schools also helped the athletes in the pool.