New Additions to WesBanco Arena

It's an exciting time in the Friendly City as the Nailers are getting ready to host their 26th home-opener on Saturday. This season fans can expect some new features inside WesBanco Arena.

For those who like to watch the action close to the ice, there's new glass without the 25 years of puck and stick marks on it. The organization has also added rounded edges on the glass to make it safer for players. Then, on the ice, they added 8 feet in their neutral zone to make the game flow a little better. But all these renovations aren't just for our ECHL team.

"It's to make the hockey experience, whether you're a pro guy or just starting out as a youth kid, it's going to be a better scenario for you overall," said Director of Media Relations and Radio Broadcaster for the Nailers DJ Abisalih. "Anything that helps it to make Wheeling a better destination and make the product better; they're all for it. They notice it, they notice that the ice quality has been fantastic."

There's also going to be a brand new entrance for the Nailers that will include inflatables, smoke and fire.

The team's home opener is this Saturday at WesBanco and prior to the game there will be a Fan Fest starting at 4 p.m. featuring Hit Play, corn hole, and the players will be throwing gifts to the fans.