We're months into the school year, but one local school district is still experiencing a shortage of bus drivers.

Now, it's affecting the time it takes to get students to and from school.

Currently, Buckeye Local has 26 drivers on staff, but officials said they need a few back ups for when people call off, which is happening pretty frequently.

To make up for it, drivers are doubling up on their routes.

Even the school district's mechanic is working double time ---by doing his job and driving the bus.

Officials said they do have several people signed up to drive, but the problem lies within the three month long process to get your license, a physical, drug test and more.

Buckeye Local Assistant Superintendent Scott Celestine said until then, kids are left waiting.

"Unfortunately the kids are on the buses longer, you take one bus and sometimes they have to do two routes, so they take their load home and then they come back and get the other ones, and you have drivers in areas now that they're not used to, so we're missing kids. You know, it's creating some frustration with the public," Celestine said.

But Celestine added that there is hope.

Several people have gone through the long process and are about to take the test.

By Christmas, officials are hoping they'll be fully staffed.