Buckeye Local Schools Place Emergency Levy on Ballot

Buckeye Local School officials say they need your help to give students the education they deserve.

They say this starts with funding, which is why officials are putting a $1.9 million emergency levy on the November 7th ballot.

This same levy failed in May by a three-percent margin, but it's that small margin that leads the board to believe things will be different this time around.

Superintendent Kim Leonard said if the levy is not passed, it's possible the district may be placed under fiscal concern.

"Without this emergency levy, we're going to struggle. I'm not going to say that we can't do it because we're going to do everything that we can and we'll survive, but I just want what's best for our kids. The community has to come together. Let's all join hands. Let's try to get this levy passed and let's get the absolute best for our students. That's what they deserve," said Leonard.

The Superintendent said if the emergency levy passes, the money will be used to improve curriculum and technology.

It will also go towards daily operations, safety, transportation, and more.