Ohio Issue One Aims to Protect Crime Victims

(WTRF) -- Early voting is already under way in Ohio, in advance of the November 7th election.

Issue Two is getting lots of attention, but there's another one on the ballot -- Issue One. This is a proposed amendment to the Ohio constitution, which would strengthen the rights of crime victims.

The issue is also called "Marci's Law". This would give crime victims certain protections from their perpetrator, and would give them the right to receive restitution for their losses.

This would also give them a heads-up in case their perpetrator is coming up for parole, or if they escaped from prison.

"For example, that victims of crimes have rights to a notice of hearing, if a defendant is going to be in court, has a right to privacy, has a right to speak at criminal proceedings against their accused, things of that sort," said Belmont County Commissioner Mark Thomas.

Many counties in Ohio, including Belmont, already do that.

They have a victim's assistance coordinator who keeps victims up to date on everything happening in their case.

Issue One would just make this a part of the state constitution, and carve it in stone.

If you want that, you would vote yes. If you think it's not necessary, you would vote no.