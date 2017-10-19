Tempers Flare During Bellaire Village Council Meeting

Tempers flared at the Bellaire Village Council meeting Thursday night as a member of council was on the receiving end of some harsh words from the village code enforcer.

For a good portion of the meeting Code Enforcer Dick Flanagan took aim at Council Member Dan Brown over a "detrimental video" Brown posted to social media which allegedly downgrades Flanagan's ability to properly enforce village codes.

"You should resign, that's all I got," Flanagan yelled at Brown after addressing the issue.

The argument was over a house on Vine Street that Flanagan had condemned, he told council Thursday night Brown should be held accountable for the video he posted.