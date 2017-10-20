Officials Need Help Identifying Man With Wanted Ohio Murder Suspect

CONNEAUT, OH (WKBN) – The U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public’s help in identifying an unknown man believed to be traveling with a wanted rape and murder suspect.

The man is believed to be traveling with wanted fugitive Joshua Gurto. Gurto is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Conneaut Police Department for aggravated murder and rape of a 13-month-old girl.

Gurto and the unknown male were last seen on Oct. 13 in Girard, Pennsylvania, possibly driving in a dark grey Ford F-150.

If you have any information in reference to the unknown male or the Ford F-150, police ask you to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 84711 (tip411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available if the information directly leads to the arrest of Gurto.