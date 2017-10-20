Results of Medical Cannabis Survey to be Presented at Advisory Board Meeting

The West Virginia Bureau for Public Health is looking for input from the public as they begin drafting rules for access to medical marijuana.

The thirteen question survey was posted Wednesday. It takes an average of four minutes to complete.

The Medical Cannabis Act was signed into law in April 2017. but patients and caregivers can't get the identification cards needed to get the medical cannabis until July 2019. In the meantime state health leaders say surveys like the one available now will help them collect crucial information as they move forward with planning.

"It will help us get an idea of what the demand is and it will also help us get better idea of where to focus across the state," said Dr. Rahul Gupta, State Health Officer and Commissioner.

The results of the survey will be presented at the third meeting of the Medical Cannabis Advisory Board which is set for December 14 in Morgantown, WV.

