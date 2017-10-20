Suspect in Ohio Slayings of 4 Pleads Not Guilty to Murder

IRONTON, Ohio (AP) - A man suspected in the deadly Ohio shootings of a 7-year-old boy and three other relatives and a related non-fatal stabbing has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges including aggravated murder and attempted murder.



Twenty-three-year-old Arron Lawson pleaded not guilty Friday in a Lawrence County court. He was arrested Oct. 13 after a manhunt near Ironton, just south of where authorities found the bodies in a house trailer.



Lawson also pleaded not guilty to charges of felonious assault, rape, kidnapping, corpse abuse, aggravated burglary, vehicle theft, tampering with evidence and failing to comply with a police officer's order.

RELATED: New: Victims Identified, Suspect Arrested in Lawrence County Murder



A message seeking comment was left Friday for Lawson's attorney.



Lawson is suspected of killing an adult relative, her mother and stepfather, and her son and of wounding her husband.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)