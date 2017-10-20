Brooke County Middle Schools Are Hitting The Market



If you drive past Follansbee or Wellsburg middle schools, you might see a for sale sign out front.

But don't worry.

These two won't just be another set of empty buildings in the Ohio Valley once students move into the new Brooke Middle School.

Business Development Corporation of the Northern Panhandle officials said they're getting lots of interest from national energy companies, law firms, housing development groups and more.

BDC Executive Director Pat Ford tells 7News he's actually been surprised by the amount of interest, but he thinks it's because of the $25 billion of private investment coming to the Ohio Valley.

"That fact that these two buildings are being looked at very closely tells me two things. Number one, the development that people talk about that's associated with the ethane crackers is real. Number two, there's an unmet demand and we can meet that demand right here in Brooke County," Ford said.



Ford added that they'll be finishing their analysis studies by the first of the year.

But there will be no official selling of the two buildings until the students leave in May.