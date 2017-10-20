Bomb Squad Called to Examine Mysterious Package at the Highlands Walmart

Ohio County Officials are currently investigating an unattended package left at the Walmart at the Highlands.

According to Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo, the City of Pittsburgh Bomb Squad is on its way to examine and take care of the package. After speaking with experts, Vargo said that they are taking every safety precaution by calling the bomb squad.

Vargo said that officials have secured the perimeter around the package.

Officials are turning people away right now at the Walmart Highlands as they investigate the suspicious package left in the lot @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/Dw4RdLTgoN — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) October 20, 2017

Walmart is closed to anyone trying to go into the Walmart, but customers outside of the perimeter of the package can leave.

Officials are currently escorting shoppers to their vehicles to clear the entire parking lot.

Ohio County Deputies and Valley Grove Fire Department officials are currently on the scene.

