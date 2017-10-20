Bomb Squad Called to Examine Mysterious Package at the Highlands - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Bomb Squad Called to Examine Mysterious Package at the Highlands Walmart

Ohio County Officials are currently investigating an unattended package left at the Walmart at the Highlands.

According to Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo, the City of Pittsburgh Bomb Squad is on its way to examine and take care of the package. After speaking with experts, Vargo said that they are taking every safety precaution by calling the bomb squad.

Vargo said that officials have secured the perimeter around the package.

Walmart is closed to anyone trying to go into the Walmart, but customers outside of the perimeter of the package can leave.

Officials are currently escorting shoppers to their vehicles to clear the entire parking lot.

Ohio County Deputies and Valley Grove Fire Department officials are currently on the scene.

