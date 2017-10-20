Crews On Scene of Serious Accident on I-70 Eastbound - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Crews On Scene of Serious Accident on I-70 Eastbound

Posted: Updated:

Authorities are currently on the scene of a serious accident along I-70 near the Claysville exit.

According to Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard, crews are on the scene of a serious vehicle accident along I-70 Eastbound near the Claysville exit and weigh station.

Both the Eastbound and Westbound lanes are currently closed, and a medical helicopter has been called in.

No other details have been released at this time.

Drivers should expect delays and should take caution.

