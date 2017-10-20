A New Study Links Breast Implants to Rare Type of Cancer

A new study finds a rare type of cancer linked to breast implants is on the rise.

It's called "breast implant-associated...anaplastic large cell lymphoma."

And it affects women with "textured" implants rather than "smooth" ones.

But local doctors say it's nothing to worry about.

The cancer is so rare, it only affects about 33 women out of one million.

Wheeling Hospital, Radiation Oncologist, Dr. John Polloch, said, "It's extremely unusual, but it's something that we're now aware of. There has been some recent reports that this is perhaps becoming more frequent and the actual numbers are that its not.

Now, officials say they do not know a direct cause yet.

But they do believe the cancer is caused by long-term inflammation in the breast caused by bacteria.