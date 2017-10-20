Frozen the Musical Comes to Wheeling

Disney On Ice Frozen will be in Wheeling next week at Wesbanco Arena.

They'll do seven performances in four days--Thursday through Sunday.

Arena Executive Director Denny Magruder reminds us there's construction on Main Street.

Additionally, part of the surface lots around the arena will be taken up with trucks from the show.

But there are plenty of parking spaces in the Intermodal Center.

Greater Wheeling Sports and Entertainment Authority, Executive Director, Danny Magruder, said, "It takes 14 tractor trailers to carry all the props and costumes and all the data that we need to run the show. So I just ask the folks out there, given all the construction we have in the Ohio Valley, the construction on Main Street, I know a lot are coming to the show. If you can, come a little bit early. There are lots of seats remaining. But I would encourage people not to wait to get out and get their tickets early."

Magruder has already met with the Wheeling police chief about keeping traffic moving smoothly.

The shows will be next Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Also on Sunday at 12 p.m. and p.m.