Woman Arrested for Dealing Drugs out of Daycare

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Byesville and Cambridge Police Departments, executed a search and arrest warrant Friday afternoon on a Licensed Residential Day Care, located on Woodlawn Avenue in Cambridge.

Rose Wright (54), the operator of the day care, participated in illegal narcotics trafficking during business hours while administering child care.

A surveillance was conducted by Investigators, of the Child Care Facility, and they were able to issue the warrant when no children were present.

Guernsey County Children Services case workers were on scene along with law enforcement in the event unseen children were inside the facility.

Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden stated, “Drug Dealing will never be tolerated in Guernsey County; dealing in the presence children will be met with every resource at my disposal”.

Wright, is currently incarcerated in the Guernsey County Jail on two counts of aggravated drug trafficking, both being felonies of the third degree and is expected to be arraigned in the Cambridge Municipal Court Monday, October 23rd, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.