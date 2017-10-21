Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Guardrail

Police say a man driving a motorcycle that hit a guardrail in south Philadelphia has died.

According to WPVI-TV, the 26 year old man was driving very fast at about 11 p.m. on Friday on I-95, near the exit ramp for the Walt Whitman bridge.

He lost control of the motorcycle and hit the guardrail.

Authorities say he died at a local hospital.

The name of the driver has not been released.

Police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.