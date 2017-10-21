Body at Industrial Site Identified and Cause of Death Sought

Authorities have identified a body found in an isolated industrial area in Pennsylvania but say more tests are needed to determine the cause of death.

The Cambria County coroner's office says Geraldo Lopez (58), was found dead Thursday morning by two workers in East Taylor Township location amid rock piles and conveyer belts on property owned by a scrap metal company.

Coroner Jeff Lees says it's unclear how the Johnstown man got to the location, since his vehicle was at home, no other car was around, and the site is three or four miles off the main road.

Lees says there were no outward signs of trauma and an autopsy was inconclusive.

He's awaiting results of toxicology and microscopic tests.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.