Man Shot By Officer Now Facing Federal Gun and Drug Charges

A man shot in the foot by a Pennsylvania police officer who said the defendant aimed a gun at him is now facing federal firearms and drug charges.

According to Federal prosecutors, Julius Maurice Hurt (32), of Waynesburg was indicted by a grand jury last week on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Hurt faces attempted homicide and other charges in state court stemming from the May 3 shooting in Waynesburg.

Police say a Waynesburg officer responding to a report of an unruly man near the Greene County courthouse chased and then shot the suspect after he said Hurt pulled a gun from his waistband.

Two stolen handguns were recovered. Hurt's attorney didn't immediately return a call seeking comment Saturday.

