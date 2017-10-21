Career of Democrat Ted Strickland Focus of Ohio Tribute

A liberal think tank with ties to Democrat Ted Strickland is recognizing the former Ohio governor's accomplishments in public service at its annual fundraiser.

The Innovation Ohio event is scheduled for Saturday.

It will recount highlights of the 76 year old Strickland's work in Congress and as governor.

Innovation Ohio President Keary McCarthy said, the group wants to reflect on Strickland's work outside the harsh spotlight of electoral politics.

Strickland lost two punishing campaigns in 2010 and 2016 that harshly criticized his handling of Ohio's finances during the Great Recession.

Politics won't be completely absent.

Washington Government Jay Inslee is the event's emcee.

He's incoming chair of the Democratic Governors Association, which seeks to take back Ohio's governorship from Republicans next year.

Inslee and Strickland were roommates when they served in Congress.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.