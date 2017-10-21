Ex-Ohio State University Quarterback Troy Smith Cited For Paraphernalia

Former Ohio State University quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Troy Smith has been cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle under the influence at a sobriety checkpoint in Columbus.

A spokesman for the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said, the 33 year old Smith was asked to move his car to a diversion area at the checkpoint Friday night after deputies detected the odor of marijuana.

The spokesman says paraphernalia was found during a search of the vehicle and that Smith refused to submit to field sobriety tests.

Smith was not arrested and instead was issued a summons to appear in court.

Smith won the Heisman in 2006 during his senior year at OSU, leading the team to the national championship game that season, where the Buckeyes lost to Florida.

