Wheeling Firefighters Local 12 to Honor Fallen Firefighters

A ceremony will be held on Sunday October 29th at 2 p.m. by the Wheeling Firefighters Local 12, to remember Assistant Chief Robert Foster.

It will be at The Wheeling Fallen Firefighter Memorial on 14th and Water Street.

It will be the 26th anniversary of his death in the line-of-duty, and there will be nine other firefighters that will be honored that made the ultimate sacrifice.

Chaplain J.J. Roller will be giving the invocation for the ceremony.

A list of the names of the fallen will be read by Roller, and there will be a bell ceremony.

Both past and present Firefighters, affected by firefighting related illnesses, will be the focus on this year's ceremony.