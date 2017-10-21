West Virginia University Students Volunteer in Brooke County

Dozens of students from West Virginia University traveled to Brooke Hills Park Saturday, but they did not come for a picnic or a round of golf. They were put to work throughout the park, helping complete small projects.

Cutting up fallen trees and painting fences were just a couple of the jobs volunteers from WVU were tasked with as a way to give back to the Mountain State.

The students traveled from Morgantown to Brooke County early Saturday morning and dedicated their day to the projects.

They say they do not mind getting their hands dirty for a good cause.

"Service is definitely important to me and to WVU at large. We like to give back to the community, and this is just one of the things that we're doing today," said student Jesse Karshin.

Brooke Hills has been working on improvements at the park for the last few years, including the construction of bathrooms at the primitive campgrounds that the volunteers painted.

The students worked closely with park employees who say their help is invaluable.

"Since they're younger and have strong backs, we can get a lot of the heavier work done so it really helps our getting projects done quicker, especially this time of year. This is a good time of year to get everything ready for the next season," said Golf Course Superintendent Brad McCombs.

Students also volunteered at the Brooke Museum and the Wellsburg Community Garden.