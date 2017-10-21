Hightower Brewing Company Serving Local Craft Beer

Hightower Brewing Company has been open for just about six months but is busier than ever.

This new, local business produces a variety of craft beers.

The owners, Greg and Megan Whiting started making craft beer a few years ago but decided to make the brewery their full time job in the past year.

The name is a nod to Greg's nickname in his previous profession as an electrician: Hightower.

Greg creates the recipes and incorporates fruits grown on their own property, like raspberries and peaches.

They say taking the leap and starting a small business has its challenges, and they have some advice for other entrepreneurs.

"Just think about it, and if it's something you're passionate about and want to do, just go for it. You only live once," said Greg.

"Expect to spend more money and more time than you expected, but it's well worth it," said Megan.

Hightower Brewing Company is located at 3445 County Road 16 in Rayland.

It is operated in the back of the Whiting's home.

They are open Friday from 12:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m..