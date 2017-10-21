Nailers Fan Fest - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Nailers Fan Fest

The Wheeling Nailers are playing their home-opener Saturday night, and they welcomed fans back to WesBanco Arena in exciting fashion.

The team held a Fan Fest on Nailers Way full of inflatables, music, food and fun for all.

The Nailers also threw out t-shirts and other gear to the fans to get them ready for their game Saturday night against the Cincinnati Cyclones.

