Military Jets Nothing to Worry About

You may have noticed two military jets flying overhead early Saturday, but there is nothing to be concerned about.
According to the Wheeling Ohio County Airport, one of the pilots has family in the Warwood area, so he did some "maneuvers" in the air while passing through as a way to say 'hello.'
The jets left shortly after for their destination.
