Going Back to the 80's for Easter Seals

A big event that will benefit kids right here in the Ohio Valley took place Saturday night.

It was Stilettos and Steel's ''Back to the 80's'' night to benefit the Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center. The fun started around 8 pm Saturday at Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack.

About 150 people showed up to enjoy food, refreshments, and a silent auction. The group Tongue and Cheek was also on hand to provide some fantastic live music.