Going Back to the 80's for Easter Seals - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Going Back to the 80's for Easter Seals

Posted: Updated:

A big event that will benefit kids right here in the Ohio Valley took place Saturday night.  

It was Stilettos and Steel's ''Back to the 80's'' night to benefit the Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center. The fun started around 8 pm Saturday at Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack.

About 150 people showed up to enjoy food, refreshments, and a silent auction. The group Tongue and Cheek was also on hand to provide some fantastic live music. 

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.