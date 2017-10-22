Old West Virginia Plant in Flames; No Timeline to Quell Them

An old West Virginia plant is engulfed in flames and fire crews say there's no timeframe for quelling them.

The Parkersburg Fire Department posted on social media Saturday morning that crews fought the fire overnight at the Ames Plant #1 and remain working at the scene.

The department urged people with respiratory issues or difficulty breathing to avoid the smoke cloud being produced.

Parkersburg Police Supervisor Jill Murphy says a call came in about the fire after midnight. Murphy says it's not an active plant and nothing hazardous was stored there. Police are not aware of any injuries at this point.

The National Weather Service in Charleston said on social media that winds will push the smoke from the industrial fire across the Ohio River into Washington County, Ohio.

