Local High Schools Play Kickball for Hurricane Victims

When students at Wheeling Park High School learned of the hurricane damage in Texas and Florida, they decided to do something about it.

On Sunday, they hosted a charity kickball tournament.

Although they may not personally know the students in Texas or Florida, they say they want to help them rebuild so they can have all the experiences that come with high school.

"Last week, our Advanced Topics teacher Mrs. Adams told us that schools in Florida just had their first day of school like last week, and we've been in school for over a month. That's kind of crazy to imagine that, so we're just trying to help them out with homecoming ordeals, getting them some money for things that we take for granted," said Wheeling Park student Maguire Glass.

Wheeling Central Catholic High School was Wheeling Park's opponent, and altogether, eight teams participated.

The winner receives a trophy and bragging rights, but the students at Wheeling Central say they decided to play for the same reason the Wheeling Park students organized the tournament: to help other high school students in need.

"It's a nice feeling because I'm sure if something happened in our area where we had a disaster like that, we would be very grateful if other states helped pitch in to help rebuild our state. It's just nice," said Wheeling Central Catholic student Derek Dearth.

In total, the tournament raised more than $4,000.

The Wheeling Park students are looking into donating some of the money raised to schools in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as well.

The champions of the day were The Wheeling Central Catholic hockey team.