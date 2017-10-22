Moundsville Church to Open Homeless Shelter

The homeless will soon have a place to stay in Moundsville.

The New Hope Christian Assembly Church is working to open a homeless shelter in part of the building.

They are making necessary improvements, like replacing the windows and upgrading the bathrooms, and are waiting on an inspection from the fire chief before opening their doors.

Pastor Judy Wade says the homeless have always been on her heart.

She decided to open a shelter after seeing and speaking with some homeless people in town.

"I've got enough love in my heart that I want to see these people taken care of, and I'm going to do whatever it takes, even if I have to do some supporting of it myself in order for it to happen. I think God is blessing the venture also," said Wade.

For now, the shelter will house six people and will be open 24 hours.

They do intend to expand the building to accommodate more people.

Financial donations, as well as donations of hygiene products, sheets and pillow cases, towels, socks, and gloves are needed. You can drop them off at the church at 416 Juniper Avenue in Moundsville.