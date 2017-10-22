Grow Ohio Valley Hosts Harvest Festival

Sandscrest Conference and Retreat Center and Grow Ohio Valley teamed up to bring the Ohio Valley a weekend of fall fun with their first Harvest Festival.

Grow Ohio Valley farms pumpkins, squash, and sweet potatoes on about four acres of the Sandscrest property.

The festival allowed families to come and pick their own pumpkins and enjoy the beautiful scenery.

The event was a fundraiser for Grow Ohio Valley and Sandscrest and provided an up-close look at farming and agriculture.

"We farm in the downtown area, then on this land as well. It's important to get the community out to see where pumpkins come from. They don't just end up on your porch. They're grown in a field on vines, and the vines are prickly. How cool is that? It's been really fun seeing the kids just out running around in open fields and enjoying the outdoor space that we have," said Grow OV Communications Coordinator Sam Amberg.

There were pony rides, a hay ride, a corn maze, and lots of fun activities for the kids.

Grow Ohio Valley is hoping to make the Harvest Festival an annual event.