Wheeling Man Facing Multiple Drug and Firearm Charges

A Wheeling man is behind bars and facing multiple drug and firearm charges.

Wheeling Police say they responded to reports of a man breaking a car window on Virginia Street Saturday afternoon.

They say when they arrived, a man and woman were arguing in the back of the house.

Police then searched the property and allegedly found large amounts of cocaine and marijuana and a gun.

They arrested Marius Andre Brown, 37, on wanton endangerment with a firearm, possession with intent to deliver, and other firearm and drug charges.

He is awaiting arraignment in the Northern Regional Jail.