Wheeling Man Facing Multiple Drug and Firearm Charges

A Wheeling man is behind bars and facing multiple drug and firearm charges.
Wheeling Police say they responded to reports of a man breaking a car window on Virginia Street Saturday afternoon.
They say when they arrived, a man and woman were arguing in the back of the house.
Police then searched the property and allegedly found large amounts of cocaine and marijuana and a gun.
They arrested Marius Andre Brown, 37, on wanton endangerment with a firearm, possession with intent to deliver, and other firearm and drug charges.
He is awaiting arraignment in the Northern Regional Jail.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.