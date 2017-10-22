Wheeling Man Facing Multiple Drug and Firearm Charges - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Wheeling Man Facing Multiple Drug and Firearm Charges

WHEELING, W.Va -

A Wheeling man is behind bars and facing multiple drug and firearm charges. 

Wheeling Police say they responded to reports of a man breaking a car window on Virginia Street Saturday afternoon.

They say when they arrived, a man and woman were arguing in the back of the house.

Police then searched the property and allegedly found large amounts of cocaine and marijuana and a gun. 

They arrested Marius Andre Brown, 37, on wanton endangerment with a firearm, possession with intent to deliver, and other firearm and drug charges. 

He is awaiting arraignment in the Northern Regional Jail. 

