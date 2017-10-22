High Speed Accident Ties Up Traffic in Wheeling

A high-speed accident caused some traffic tie-ups in Wheeling on Sunday night.

Witnesses said the accident Washington Avenue happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. They described seeing a car going at a very high rate of speed on I-70 westbound and exit at Washington Avenue, before crashing into a guardrail and knocking out the device that controls the stop light.

Amiah McKenna was out in her yard with her dad and brother when the accident happened. "We saw them flying off the ramp, and like we just heard a loud like, bang and it just sounded so loud. Loudest thing I have heard, pretty much. But I couldn't believe it," she said.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Department is handling the accident.

7News has reached out to the department to determine if any charges will be filed against the people in the car.

No serious injuries were reported.