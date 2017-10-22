NEW INFO: Traffic Light Still Out After High Speed Accident

UPDATE (11:39 a.m.):

The Ohio County Sheriff's department is continuing their investigation after a high speed chase ended in a crash Sunday evening.

Ryel Lee of Wheeling has been charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control after a sheriff's deputy attempted to pull his car over. Lee allegedly did not stop his vehicle.

According to the deputy, Lee's car attempted to exit at Washington Avenue before crashing into a guard rail on the other side of the intersection and knocking out the stoplight.

Officials report that the stoplight is still not working, but a stop sign is in place. WVDOT will be making repairs.

ORIGINAL:

The traffic light at the I-70 exit on Washington Avenue is still out this morning after a high-speed accident caused some traffic tie-ups Sunday night.

Witnesses said the accident Washington Avenue happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. They described seeing a car going at a very high rate of speed on I-70 westbound and exit at Washington Avenue, before crashing into a guardrail and knocking out the device that controls the stop light.

Amiah McKenna was out in her yard with her dad and brother when the accident happened. "We saw them flying off the ramp, and like we just heard a loud like, bang and it just sounded so loud. Loudest thing I have heard, pretty much. But I couldn't believe it," she said.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Department is handling the accident.

7News has reached out to the department to determine if any charges will be filed against the people in the car.

No serious injuries were reported.