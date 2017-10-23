One Lane of Route 40 Re-Opened After Fire

One lane of Route 40 is re-opened as crews are working to put out hot spots on a house fire.

The fire began around 6:30 a.m. at a house right across the street from the Triadelphia Volunteer Fire Department.

Route 40 was shut down for about an hour as county volunteer crews got the fire under control.

According to EMA Director Lou Vargo there are no injuries, and no word yet on what caused the fire

We'll keep you updated.