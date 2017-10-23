Classes Resume After Marshall Co. School Put on Brief Lockdown

Classes at John Marshall High School have resumed after the school was on a brief lockdown Monday morning.

According to Marshall County Schools Communications Coordinator Tony Wood, the high school was put on lockdown for about 5-10 minutes after one student was heard making threats toward the school.

School system says: "When the threat was reported to the school’s administration, they acted quickly to secure the school. " @WTRF7News — Tessa DiTirro (@TDiTirroWTRF) October 23, 2017

The school system said that "when the threat was reported to the school's administration, they acted quickly to secure the school.

School officials say that the student who made the threat is now with the school's resource officer.

All students and faculty members have been reported to be safe, and classes will continue with a regularly scheduled school day.