Illness Sidelines Hilltopper Senior

West Liberty University senior guard Brady Arnold has been diagnosed with an illness that is expected to sideline him for the 2017-18 season.

Head coach Ben Howlett and the Hilltopper team stopped in to see the Millersburg, Ohio native last week in the hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

“We were all very saddened to hear about the challenge Brady is facing,” Howlett said. “He's a great teammate and an even better person who means a lot to every player and coach on our team.

“That's why we all made the trip to see him and his family. We wanted them to know that we will be there to support them in any way we can.”

The speedy 5-10 guard has played a major role for the Black and Gold over the past three seasons. A crowd favorite, Arnold has played in nearly 100 games for the Hilltoppers, scoring 654 points while shooting better than 40 percent from the 3-point arc with 92 career bonus bombs.

“Brady's already talking about redshirting this year and coming back next year for his senior season,” Howlett said. “That's a great attitude but basketball is pretty far down our list of priorities right now. We're just looking forward to getting Brady back with a clean bill of health once he beats this thing.”

The WLU basketball team and various campus organizations are currently exploring their options in hopes of providing additional support for Brady and the Arnold family.

More information will be released as soon as those plans are finalized.