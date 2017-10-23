Cloud 9 Hopes to Make a Difference for Local Cancer Patients

One local business went the extra mile to help local cancer patients and their families.

Monday was "Make a Difference Day" at Cloud 9 Hair Salon in Martins Ferry. This is an annual event where all of the services are offered at half price.

The money is then donated to two families that were selected earlier in the year.

During the event, they also auction off gift certificates on their Facebook page. The certificates were donated by several local businesses and include everything from cosmetics to pizza. The auction will continue through the end of the month.

Cloud 9 owner and stylist Bridgette Hardy says they hope to raise around $3,000 this year.

"We believe wholeheartedly that we can make a difference. We can come together as a team and really make a difference. One of us individually probably can't donate $3,000, but all of us coming together can help make people feel better. It's humbling giving back," said Hardy.

This year's proceeds will go to the families of Cindy Scarfpin and Pinky Wade, who just recently lost her battle to cancer.