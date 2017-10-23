OSHP Urges Drivers to Be Cautious of Deer While Driving

'Tis the season for deer crashes on the roadways.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says there were 82 deer crashes last year in Belmont County alone. 41-percent of them were between October 1st and January 1st.

Already this year, there have been 55 deer crashes. According to OSHP, the best defense is awareness.

"Well, anytime you're driving at night or in adverse conditions, you need to reduce your speed and eliminate all distractions and actually be looking for deer along the highway as you're driving. That's the best thing you can do to prevent a deer crash is to look down the road and see what's ahead of you," said Lt. James Faunda.

According to Lt. Faunda, if you do hit a deer, first make sure your passengers are okay. Then, make your first call to your insurance agent.

Faunda says that may policies don't require a police report, so if yours does not, there's no need to call the highway patrol.

He also urges drivers to make sure their headlights are focused properly.