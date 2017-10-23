Belmont County Debuts New Tattoo Shop And Donut Shop

In Belmont County, two brand new businesses opened their doors for the first time on Monday.

If you're looking to get a tattoo or a piercing, check out Breaking Skin's new location in Bridgeport on Route 40 across from the Pizza Hut. If you're wanting to get creative with your donuts, check out the sports-themed Division One Donuts next to the Ohio Valley Mall. You can choose what ever toppings you want to put on top of a hot, fresh donut.

Both businesses have a lot to offer.

"We have a large selection of body jewelry, clothing, and accessories. We do a whole range of body piercings, pretty much anything that comes to tattoos," said Dennis Gilbert, owner of Breaking Skin.

Alexis Lopez, a Piercing apprentice, said, "I'm actually running a few specials so there are half priced piercings, and I do a large selection of full priced ones as well."

Brian Kolb, the owner of Division 1 Donuts, said, "I think we have about 8 or 9 coatings, 11 toppings, and 6 drizzles that you can choose from, and creating what ever kind of donut that you want, and it's served hot and fresh. You can't get any fresher than when it's coming right off of the machine there."

Division One Donuts said they had a great opening day. Breaking Skin will be having their Grand Opening celebration on Saturday.