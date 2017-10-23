Owner of Cody the Dog Pleads Not Guilty to Charges

UPDATE 11/22/17:

Terri Rice has pleaded not guilty to her charges as she made her first appearance in Belmont County Court on Wednesday.

Rice is currently facing charges after authorities say she left her dog, Cody, chained to an abandoned trailer with a huge tumor on his head.

Her preliminary hearing is set for December 13th.

ORIGINAL 10/23/17:

Charges were officially filed on Monday against the owner of Cody, the dog who was found with a huge tumor on his head, tied to an abandoned trailer in Belmont County.

According to the Belmont County Prosecutor, Terri Rice, 48, lives in Martins Ferry, but she kept the dog outside of the empty trailer in Colerain. Reportedly, Rice had not seen the dog in a long time.

Rice is being charged with Negligently Committing an Act of Cruelty Against a Companion Animal. If convicted, Rice could get 90-days in jail and a $750 fine.

The court has sent her a summons to appear on November 22nd.

The prosecution's goal is to give Cody the dog the chance for a better life.

"As we process the case through court, certainly one of the demands we will make of that judge is that the dog be forfeited and be adopted out to a loving family. The owner of the dog had an obligation to seek medical treatment for the dog. Again, she lived in Ferry, she hadn't seen the dog for a long time, the dog's out in Colerain. You know you just can't do that when you own a dog," said Belmont County Prosecutor Dan Fry.

Cody remains at the KEY Animal Hospital in Wheeling, where he continues to recover.

Dr. Karl Yurko performed Coy's surgery for free.

Officials say they have received calls from people who want to adopt him, but the county must first get ownership.