New Development In St. Clairsville "Pantsing" Incident Between Two Fifth Grade Girls

The Belmont County prosecutor says criminal charges will be filed against the alleged perpetrator.

So far, the fifth grade girl has faced only a five-day suspension through the school.

But now she'll face a charge in juvenile court.

But that charge won't be for the "pantsing" itself.

It will be a charge of assault, for what allegedly happened immediately before that.

"The charge that we have filed was based strictly on the allegation that she (the victim) was thrown to the ground," said Prosecutor Dan Fry. "The pantsing had nothing to do with that. There was nothing in the report so far indicating any type of sexual assault. This was simply two girls that were upset with each other. The one girl was upset with the other girl and allegedly threw her to the ground, then allegedly stood on top of her for a minute before her friends helped her get up."

Her pants were reportedly pulled down after she got up.

The prosecutor says the fight broke out because one girl threatened to tell a boy that the other girl liked him.

Both girls are in fifth grade.